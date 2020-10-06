Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.72. Iberdrola shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 5,419 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

