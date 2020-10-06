iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

