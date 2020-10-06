Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Iconic Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 28,500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

