ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $771.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

