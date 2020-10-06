Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.63. Inca One Gold shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 9,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Inca One Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.44 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

