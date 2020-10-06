Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.00. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

