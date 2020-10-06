Independent Research Reiterates “€7.30” Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.59) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24. K&S has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.60 ($16.00).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.