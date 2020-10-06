Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.94 ($0.99), with a volume of 13715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.33.

About Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.