Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC)’s share price fell 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97). 932 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.33. The company has a market cap of $29.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

