Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

