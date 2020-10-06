Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.16. 3,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

