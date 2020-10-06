Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 7,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.