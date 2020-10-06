Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 26,779 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 586.17% and a negative return on equity of 192.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

