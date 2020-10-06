Insider Buying: Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 155.10 ($2.03) on Tuesday. Centamin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centamin to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Centamin to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

