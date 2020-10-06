Insider Buying: CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys 90 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) insider Euan Marshall bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £305.10 ($398.67).

Shares of CMCX stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 350.50 ($4.58). 503,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Markets Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 376.50 ($4.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

Get CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

About CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services. It operates in four segments: UK and Ireland; Europe; Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.