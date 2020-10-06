Insider Buying: Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £275,500 ($359,989.55).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £56,600 ($73,957.92).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 8,200 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,068 ($61,502.68).

On Wednesday, July 8th, Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 565.30 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 989 ($12.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 572.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 575.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

