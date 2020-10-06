Insider Buying: Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £56,600 ($73,957.92).

Efstathios Topouzoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 50,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £275,500 ($359,989.55).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 8,200 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of £47,068 ($61,502.68).

On Wednesday, July 8th, Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 10,000 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 565.30 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989 ($12.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. The firm has a market cap of $995.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

