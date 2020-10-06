Insider Buying: Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 102 Shares of Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.85).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 283.89. Grainger PLC has a one year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 310.83 ($4.06).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

