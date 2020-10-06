Insider Buying: Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) insider Michael Cunningham bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,021.43).

Surface Transforms stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.60). 859,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,196. Surface Transforms plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.45 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.40.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

