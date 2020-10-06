Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,655 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,497.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

