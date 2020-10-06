Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarkson alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total transaction of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Shares of CKN stock remained flat at $GBX 2,335 ($30.51) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,435.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,326.82. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -61.80. Clarkson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.