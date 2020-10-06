Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 10,536 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total value of £107,677.92 ($140,700.27).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.40. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.84) target price (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

