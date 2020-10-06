Insight Chain Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00009724 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $5.60. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $364.59 million and $2.47 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00081657 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000313 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021256 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007777 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

