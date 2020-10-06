Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $71.50. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 405,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.54.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

