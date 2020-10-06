Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 4.87% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Inspire 100 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 71,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.