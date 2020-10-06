Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.72

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $109.62, with a volume of 553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

