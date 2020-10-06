Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.23% of Insteel Industries worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.87. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

A number of research firms have commented on IIIN. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.