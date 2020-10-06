Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.23% of Insteel Industries worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.87. Insteel Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.