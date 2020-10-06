Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $0.95. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,204.94, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.61 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

