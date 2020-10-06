INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Up 10.3%

INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)’s stock price rose 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

INTRUM AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

