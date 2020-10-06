Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $15.55. Intrusion shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 55,572 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of 777.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Intrusion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

