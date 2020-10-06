Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Intuit stock opened at $331.36 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

