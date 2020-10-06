Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 4,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

