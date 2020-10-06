Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 8,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,545 shares during the last quarter.

