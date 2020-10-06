Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.49. 1,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 46.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

