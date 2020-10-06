Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average volume of 3,183 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 247,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

