Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. 3,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.