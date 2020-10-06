Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 6th (AMTD, BA, CBOE, CDXC, CNO, COST, CRBP, DAI, EQH, FTV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 6th:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from $154.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $1.22. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by CSFB from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $62.50 to $65.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

