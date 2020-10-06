Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 6th (ADYEN, ADYYF, AFX, CPHRF, EJTTF, IOVA, LIVX, LPSN, LUMO, LYTS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 6th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Adyen NV alerts:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bloom Burton. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.