Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

Shares of SKF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 1,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

