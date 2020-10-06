Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,776 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 920 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,856. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

