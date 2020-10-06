Investors Purchase High Volume of Host Hotels and Resorts Call Options (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,589 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 400% compared to the average daily volume of 2,717 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820,361. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

