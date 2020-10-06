Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) Shares Down 6.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.60 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 38,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 95,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

