IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,560.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,560.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01497798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00157877 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

