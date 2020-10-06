Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.96% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

