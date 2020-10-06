IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.31.

IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other IQGeo Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,970.73).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

