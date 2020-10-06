iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $81.91. Approximately 3,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.