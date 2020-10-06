iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM)’s stock price were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 1,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

