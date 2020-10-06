iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 10.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

