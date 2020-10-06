iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 2,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 202,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 340.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 279.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

